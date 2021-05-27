HUL to provide oxygen concentrators to Covid-19 patients in Hyderabad free of cost

Hindustan Unilever Limited, in association with KVN Fondation and Portea Medical, has rolled out Mission HO2PE in Hyderabad to make oxygen concentrators available free of cost to Covid-19 patients.

The Covid-19 patients and caregivers can request for an oxygen concentrator by giving a missed call on 08068065385. The Mission HO2PE team will connect with the patient and assist with the request. Once the request is validated, the concentrator will be delivered to the patient’s home. A trained volunteer will also visit to help the patients and caregivers and assist them in managing functions and operations of the oxygen concentrator.

‘Borrow-use-return’ model

The programme is operating under a ‘borrow-use-return’ model. Post usage, the concentrators will be sanitised, serviced, and provided to the next set of people who need them, thus ensuring the concentrators reach a maximum number of people and help save as many lives as possible, according to a release.

Mission HO2PE has been launched successfully in Delhi and Bengaluru and is being rolled out in other severely affected cities such as Kolkata, Lucknow, Chennai, Chandigarh and Mumbai.