National

HUL to provide oxygen concentrators to Covid-19 patients in Hyderabad free of cost

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on May 27, 2021

Mission HO2PE is also being rolled out in Kolkata, Lucknow, Chennai, Chandigarh and Mumba

Hindustan Unilever Limited, in association with KVN Fondation and Portea Medical, has rolled out Mission HO2PE in Hyderabad to make oxygen concentrators available free of cost to Covid-19 patients.

The Covid-19 patients and caregivers can request for an oxygen concentrator by giving a missed call on 08068065385. The Mission HO2PE team will connect with the patient and assist with the request. Once the request is validated, the concentrator will be delivered to the patient’s home. A trained volunteer will also visit to help the patients and caregivers and assist them in managing functions and operations of the oxygen concentrator.

‘Borrow-use-return’ model

The programme is operating under a ‘borrow-use-return’ model. Post usage, the concentrators will be sanitised, serviced, and provided to the next set of people who need them, thus ensuring the concentrators reach a maximum number of people and help save as many lives as possible, according to a release.

Mission HO2PE has been launched successfully in Delhi and Bengaluru and is being rolled out in other severely affected cities such as Kolkata, Lucknow, Chennai, Chandigarh and Mumbai.

Published on May 27, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.