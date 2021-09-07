HUL to support research on efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is supporting a first-of-its-kind national-level study on the efficacy of Covid vaccines.
According to a press note, the aim is to get a holistic understanding of the immune response in vaccinated people.
This research is being enabled by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India’s programme to stimulate collaborations between industry and academia. It is being carried out by the platform, Vaccine Immunology Studies – Indian Outbreak-response Network, or VISION, which includes top public and private research institutes in Bengaluru, Pune and Vellore.
HUL will also provide additional analytical and data analysis support through its R&D scientists to the consortium partners.
Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, Hindustan Unilever Limited, said: “Vaccine efficacy is one of the questions foremost on people’s minds today. Partnering with the best scientific minds of the country, and backed by world-class research, this study aims to understand not just vaccine immunogenicity, but also to obtain deeper insights on whether factors such as nutritional deficiencies or the skin’s natural immunity have a role to play in the immune response.
“We are confident that the findings will significantly aid public health policy decisions in India and help save lives.”
According to the press statement, this will help build the required knowledge base to fight the next waves of Covid as well as future pandemics.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...