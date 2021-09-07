HUL to support research on efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is supporting a first-of-its-kind national-level study on the efficacy of Covid vaccines.

According to a press note, the aim is to get a holistic understanding of the immune response in vaccinated people.

This research is being enabled by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India’s programme to stimulate collaborations between industry and academia. It is being carried out by the platform, Vaccine Immunology Studies – Indian Outbreak-response Network, or VISION, which includes top public and private research institutes in Bengaluru, Pune and Vellore.

HUL will also provide additional analytical and data analysis support through its R&D scientists to the consortium partners.

Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, Hindustan Unilever Limited, said: “Vaccine efficacy is one of the questions foremost on people’s minds today. Partnering with the best scientific minds of the country, and backed by world-class research, this study aims to understand not just vaccine immunogenicity, but also to obtain deeper insights on whether factors such as nutritional deficiencies or the skin’s natural immunity have a role to play in the immune response.

“We are confident that the findings will significantly aid public health policy decisions in India and help save lives.”

According to the press statement, this will help build the required knowledge base to fight the next waves of Covid as well as future pandemics.