Hunar Haat to be held from October 9 in Prayagraj

The Minority Affairs Ministry on Tuesday said it has decided to restart the Hunar Haat event after a gap of nearly six months. The fest will be held from October 9-18 at Prayagraj.

The theme of the crafts fair will be ‘Local to Global’, and it will focus on ‘indigenous exquisite Indian toys’. Hunar Haat is a platform for local artisans and craftsmen to showcase and sell their products. It had to be put on hold due to the pandemic spread.

"The Minority Affairs Ministry has organised more than two dozen Hunar Haats so far across the country, where lakhs of artisans and craftsmen have been provided with employment and employment opportunities. In the coming days, Hunar Haat will be organised in Jaipur (23 October - 1 November 2020), Chandigarh (7- 15 November 2020), Indore (21 to 29 November 2020), Mumbai (22 to 31 December 2020), Hyderabad (8 to 17 January 2021), Lucknow (23 to 31 January 2021), India Gate, New Delhi (13 to 21 February 2021), Ranchi (20 to 28 February 2021), Kota (5 to 14 March 2021), and Surat/Ahmedabad (20 to 27 March 2021),” the Ministry said in a statement.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that every corner of the country is endowed with a diversity of indigenous toys made with wood, brass, bamboo, glass, cloth, paper, clay etc. Hunar Haat will be an enormous platform providing market and opportunities to master artisans who prepare these indigenous exquisite toys, he added.

At Prayagraj, more than 30 per cent of the stalls will be for artisans who prepare indigenous toys. They will also be extended help through various institutions for attractive packaging of swadeshi toys, the statement added.

Naqvi added that Hunar Haat, which has provided employment and employment opportunities to more than 5 lakh Indian artisans, craftsmen, culinary experts and other people associated with them in the last five years, has become popular among the people. “Hunar Haat, which provides market and opportunity to master artisans and craftsmen from remote areas of the country, has become a credible brand of rare exquisite indigenous handmade products," he added.

The official statement added that people will also be able to buy Hunar Haat products online also, as the Ministry is registering these artisans and their indigenous products on the GeM (Government e Marketplace) platform.