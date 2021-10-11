Huzurabad bypoll: 19 nominations rejected

Nominations of 19 candidates who sought to contest the Huzurabad Assembly bypoll have been rejected. The Returning Officer has accepted nominations of 42 candidates, including 31 independent candidates.

Nominations of Gellu Srinivas Yadav (Telangana Rashtra Samithi), Eatala Rajender (Bharatiya Janata Party) and Venkat Narsing Rao (Congress) have been accepted. The voting will be held on October 30 and counting on November 2.

The bypoll was necessitated after former TRS leader resigning from the party a few months ago after he was ousted from the Cabinet on alleged land grab by his family.