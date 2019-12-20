Hyderabad: A vibrant hub for higher education

For those who want to pursue higher studies and wish to carve a niche for themselves in top competitive examinations, one of the top choices is Hyderabad, thanks to a significant number of educational and research institutes there.

The State capital of Telangana hosts big names such as the University of Hyderabad, a top-ranked central university, the Osmania Unviersity besides business schools such as Indian School of Business (ISB), Icfai Business School and Icfai University. The city has been attracting a large number of students not only from all over the country but also from abroad.

The management institutes are prominently on the radar of global recruiters every year for campus placements.

Technical education

Hyderabad has also been recognised as the hub of technical education with highest number of students in the country and produces a good of number graduates recruited by multinationals.

Hyderabad is also a major centre for research in pharma, biotech and defence-related science and technology. Apart from many defence research labs such as Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the city has prestigious research laboratories such as the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology.

With nearly 500 bulk drug manufacturers and globally reputed Indian drug makers such as Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Hyderabad has been attracting lot of talent in basic research in science. In Andhra Pradesh, Visakhapatnam has emerged as a hub of pharmaceuticals with a Pharma City.

Civil-service coaching

Hyderabad has various advantages as a hub of Civil Service coaching — geographically it is located in the centre of South India.

“The environment is safer here compared with other parts of the country. The Telugu States are hubs of education in general,” Krishna Pradeep, Founder-Chairman, 21st Century IAS Group of Institutions, told BusinessLine.

As Civil Service exams are based on domain knowledge, the people here are more inclined to appear for them. The coaching fee structure is relatively lower in Hyderabad, compared with Delhi.

Optional subject faculty are considered to be the best, particularly for subjects such as history, public administration , sociology, political science and anthropology. Regular preparation for the State services such as Group 1 and 2 is also enabling the aspirants to try their hand at Civil Services.

More BTech students in the Telugu States are inclined to attempt Civil Services exams because of the compatibility of CSAT exams with their domain knowledge, Pradeep said.