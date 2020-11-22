Hyderabad attracts ₹2 lakh cr investment in 6 years, says KTR

“The metropolitan city of Hyderabad has seen investment flow of about ₹2 lakh crore and ₹67,000 crore investment in developing its urban infrastructure. We expect to see this momentum to continue,” KT Rama Rao, TRS Working President and Telangana IT and Industries Minister, said.

He said, “Telangana Rashtra Samithi led Government has ensured all-round development of the newly carved State and Hyderabad city over the last six years and will continue to ensure all sections of society are taken care off.”

Hyderabad Development Report

Releasing Hyderabad Development Report here today ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, Rao said that the KCR Government had invested more than ₹67,000 crore in Hyderabad infrastructure over the past six years and we will continue to invest in its all-round development.

Mentioning about the Hyderabad metro rail project, Strategic Development Plan, two-bedroom houses programme and other urban infrastructure projects, he said that the two-bedroom project which seeks to provide one lakh houses has seen an investment of ₹9,714 crore.

The State has transformed itself from a situation where it had hours of power cut per day and industrial holidays, has now become a power surplus State offering 24x7 power to all sections of consumers. A water deficit State has taken up projects which will ensure that there will be no water supply shortage till the year 2050 for the metropolis of Hyderabad,.

“The industrial segment is now in a position to function without hindrance for three shifts, and the agriculture sector gets round the clock free power supply. The water supply for the megacity was always neglected. But we have developed infrastructure to ensure that there is no shortage of drinking water for the growing metropolis. This would not have been possible but for the farsightedness of the Chief Minister,” Rama Rao said.

After KCR assumed office as Chief Minister, there have been no communal tensions, and there is all-round peace.

Hyderabad has attracted ₹2 lakh crore investment over the past six years since the state formation. The peaceful and tranquil environment and a conducive investment environment has ensured more companies line up for the State, he said.

The IT sector has seen huge investments from some of the leading companies, including Google, Facebook and Amazon.