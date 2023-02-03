Hyderabad E-Mobility Week, the flagship event of the Telangana government, will be held during February 5-11, 2023 and will culminate with India’s first Formula E race to be held here.

The week-long event will feature top global and domestic companies exhibiting next-gen electrification technologies, innovative products & solutions in the EV and energy storage systems space.

“The Hyderabad E-Mobility Week will be one of the largest global platforms for EV companies and ancillary businesses to showcase their latest technologies, products and services that will shape the future of green mobility and will enrich the growing EV ecosystem of the State,” said Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), Government of Telangana, in a release.

He added, “Telangana has always been a progressive State with its progressive policies and the state has been rated top three in the EODB ratings consistently over several years. The EV & ESS policy we released in 2020 has played a pivotal role in creating a conducive ecosystem for EV investments and making the State a favourable destination for EV and energy storage systems players.”

City spruced up

The city is starting to get decked up with a new look; one can find several metro trains, TSRTC Pushpak buses, bus shelters, parts of the airport, and other public spaces spreading the common message of celebrating the move towards sustainability.

Flag-off of the "Hyderabad E-Mobility Week Metro trains and Pushpak Buses" held at Raidurg Metro Station on 27th Jan by Shri Jayesh Ranjan IAS, Shri Stephen Raveendran IPS, Shri NVS Reddy, Dr. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy IFS, & Senior Representatives from Hyderabad Metro Rail and TSRTC. pic.twitter.com/l6WcfuZBIg — EV Hyderabad (@EvHyderabad) January 28, 2023

Over 1,500 participants from several countries will be participating and showcasing their products. Apollo Tyres is the exclusive industry partner.