Hyderabad floods: GMC to evacuate residents in vulnerable zones

Let the village be the forest keeper
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
Heavy rains on Saturday night inundated several localities in Hyderabad, especially those close to lakes, , disrupting normal life.
Days after 50 people died in floods caused by excessive rain, Saturday’s spell of 15-17 cm has left the city stranded yet again. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for five days in Hyderabad.
Several colonies close to water bodies bore the the brunt with water level rising up to the first floor.
The rains earlier this week had caused extensive damage and as per preliminary estimates, property and infrastructure worth over ₹5,000 crore was damaged.
Adding to people’s woes, the Balanagar lake, Gurram Cheruvu and other smaller lakes within the city limits breached, and vehicles were swept away as the streets flooded.
Traffic on the road leading to airport from PVNR Expressway was cut off due to flooding. The DCP Prakash Reddy said, “All public going towards airport/Bengaluru or coming to the city are advised to use the outer ring road.” The rains and water logging triggered traffic snarls leaving people stranded on the roads for hours.
KT Rama Rao, Municipal Administration Minister, directed officials and public representatives to deliver to the doorstep relief kits with provisions and essential commodities sufficient for a month along with three blankets in the rain-affected areas across the city.
Lokesh Kumar, Commissioner, GHMC, said they have intensified relief operations Since more rains have been predicted over the next couple of days, the GHMC is evacuating citizens residing in low lying areas, as a precautionary measure .
Till now 20,000 ration kits and blankets have been distributed with the remaining kits and blankets to be distributed on Monday.
Milk, bread and biscuits are being distributed to the affected families and about 90,000 meals during lunch time and 60,000 meals at dinner have been distributed to the flood-affected.
