Hyderabad may develop Covid-19 vaccine by July-August: CM to PM

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on May 12, 2020 Published on May 12, 2020

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao communicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that state capital Hyderabad will likely have the Covid-19 vaccine by July- August.

He told this when PM convened a video conferencing on Monday with all State ministers.

Rao stated in the CMO release that he said: Attempts are made to produce the vaccine for coronavirus. There is a possibility that the vaccine would come from our country. Companies in Hyderabad are making lot of effort. There is a chance that the vaccine may be produced from Hyderabad between July-August. If the vaccine is available then it will mark a change in the situation.

According to the Mumbai Mirror report, Bharat Biotech conveyed to the CM that the work on attaining a Covid-19 vaccine is in progress, while other companies are also putting efforts to come up with a vaccine.

Researchers across the world are racing to develop a vaccine against the novel coronavirus. Oxford University, which has gotten permission to begin human trials last month, has also collaborated with India’s Serum Institute to come up with a vaccine.

