Hyderabad reports second Coronavirus case

Our Bureau

Hyderabad, which reported its first positive Covid-19 case two days ago, has reported its second case. A tech working for DSM has developed symptoms last week was diagnosed positive.

DSM has evacuated the employees and shut down the facility at the Mindspace facility at the Madhapur IT hub. The sprawling Mindspace facility houses some top global multi-national and Indian IT firms and a star hotel.

A company statement has said that the employee had self-quarantined from February 28 after he developed symptoms. "Stating that the employee now has mild symptoms," it said.

The firm shut down the facility, and also the one at Brightspace, for cleaning and disinfection process.

"Both facilities will be closed till further notices. They will operate from their homes," it said.

The company reported the incident to the State government officials.

"We are in the process of assessing the situation. We will trace people who might have interacted with him closely," a State government official said.