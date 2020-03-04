Hyderabad reports second Coronavirus case

iQOO 3 review: A gaming centric phone with Snapdragon 865
One might think the Chinese company BBK had its hands full managing all its multiple brands and sub-companies.
Our Bureau
Hyderabad, which reported its first positive Covid-19 case two days ago, has reported its second case. A tech working for DSM has developed symptoms last week was diagnosed positive.
DSM has evacuated the employees and shut down the facility at the Mindspace facility at the Madhapur IT hub. The sprawling Mindspace facility houses some top global multi-national and Indian IT firms and a star hotel.
A company statement has said that the employee had self-quarantined from February 28 after he developed symptoms. "Stating that the employee now has mild symptoms," it said.
The firm shut down the facility, and also the one at Brightspace, for cleaning and disinfection process.
"Both facilities will be closed till further notices. They will operate from their homes," it said.
The company reported the incident to the State government officials.
"We are in the process of assessing the situation. We will trace people who might have interacted with him closely," a State government official said.
One might think the Chinese company BBK had its hands full managing all its multiple brands and sub-companies.
The latest from Xiaomi’s new spin-off lives up to its popular predecessor’s legacy, especially in looks and ...
Indian carriers’ global ambitions were clipped on that fateful day, March 13, 2019
IndiGo and SpiceJet had a good December quarter but the outlook doesn’t look encouraging, given the ...
Weak revenue growth, reliance on States for revenue and increasing competition are key risks
Amid massive market sell-off triggered by mounting concerns over coronavirus, the share price of Tata Steel ...
The valuation is pricey, but robust growth, healthy profitability and strong focus on open market channel are ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...