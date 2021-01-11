Hyderabad to host one of the four Science and Technology mega clusters; To bolster scientific collaboration

Packing batteries with more punch
Hyderabad has been selected to be one of the four centres for a Science and Technology Cluster, an initiative of the Prime Minister’s Science, Technology and Innovation Advisory Council (PM-STIAC).
The Hyderabad Cluster will be led by Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH).
KT Rama Rao, State IT and Industries Minister, and K VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, launched the Cluster late last week.
As a part of the Government’s focus on boosting science, research, and innovation, it is proposed to establish Science & Technology (S&T) Clusters on the recommendation of the PM-STIAC. These S&T clusters are a means to encourage scientific enterprise and to push individual institutional excellence towards collective performance.
The Office of Principal Scientific Adviser has proposed the establishment of mega S&T clusters in four cities that have strong organizations, institutions, and industries focused on science and technology. These include Hyderabad, Bengaluru, National Capital Region (NCR)-Delhi and Pune.
VijayRaghavan said, “The goal of PM-STIAC is to develop a futuristic roadmap for science and technology in India. Creation of mega clusters that leverage the local science and technology expertise will pave the way for a faster and more efficient deployment of scientific outcomes. We believe that the new Hyderabad cluster will enable and empower patents, products and profits, while solving problems that afflict society.”
Rama Rao said, “The creation of the Hyderabad Cluster, driven by RICH, will help discovery and invention in the labs to move to implementation, promising to change the lives of the citizens. We are looking to help launch at least five large impactful companies over next 5-7 years. Our goal is to make Telangana the Centre of Excellence for life sciences, agriculture and digital technology.”
Creation of the S&T clusters aims to solve complex local challenges by creating networks between diverse stakeholders.
