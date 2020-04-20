Hyderabad to soon have 1,500-bed tertiary hospital for Covid

Hyderabad, a top healthcare service destination in the country, is going to have yet another top-class tertiary hospital in the public sector.

A brand new Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (TIMS) will come up at an unused multi-storeyed structure near the Gachibowli Stadium, with 750 general beds and 750 specialty beds, catering to the needs of the people in the western part of the city.

The make-shift Covid-19 hospital, which is being opened in a day or two, set up at the Sports Complex, will be converted into a full-fledged hospital after the Covid-19 crisis.

As the Covid-19 cases began to increase last month, the State had decided to convert the multi-storeyed structure (originally built for World Military Games in 2007 but lying unutilised after the completion of the games) at the Sports Village into a temporary hospital for patients infected with the virus.

“Once all this is over, it will be a multi-specialty hospital,” Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said.

The government will allot 15 acres more and transfer it to the Health Department to covert it into a full-fledged hospital.

“We have AIIMS, Gandhi Hospital and Osmania Hospital, catering to different parts of the city. We need one for the western part,” he said.