National

Hyderabad to soon have 1,500-bed tertiary hospital for Covid

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on April 20, 2020 Published on April 20, 2020

The Telangana government is converting the Gachibowli sports complex into a hospital for Covid patients   -  K Shiv Shanker

The makeshift hospital will come up at the Gachibowli sports complex

Hyderabad, a top healthcare service destination in the country, is going to have yet another top-class tertiary hospital in the public sector.

A brand new Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (TIMS) will come up at an unused multi-storeyed structure near the Gachibowli Stadium, with 750 general beds and 750 specialty beds, catering to the needs of the people in the western part of the city.

The make-shift Covid-19 hospital, which is being opened in a day or two, set up at the Sports Complex, will be converted into a full-fledged hospital after the Covid-19 crisis.

As the Covid-19 cases began to increase last month, the State had decided to convert the multi-storeyed structure (originally built for World Military Games in 2007 but lying unutilised after the completion of the games) at the Sports Village into a temporary hospital for patients infected with the virus.

“Once all this is over, it will be a multi-specialty hospital,” Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said.

The government will allot 15 acres more and transfer it to the Health Department to covert it into a full-fledged hospital.

“We have AIIMS, Gandhi Hospital and Osmania Hospital, catering to different parts of the city. We need one for the western part,” he said.

Published on April 20, 2020
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Ayush system helps quarantined individuals dodge coronavirus infection