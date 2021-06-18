Hyundai rolls out Alcazar starting at ₹16.30 lakh

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Friday launched its premium six- and seven-seater sports utility vehicle (SUV), Alcazar, priced between ₹16.30 lakh and ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom across India).
The Alcazar has been developed to epitomise premium travel experiences, while perfectly emulating Hyundai’s Global Design Identity of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’, the company said, adding that the bold and dynamic design of Alcazar personifies absolute power and premiumness, with a confident and imposing stance.
Also read: Hyundai to slash combustion engine line-up, invest in EVs
It is powered by 2-litre petrol MPi engine and 1.5-litre diesel CRDi engine with options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions. While the petrol version is available at between ₹16.30 lakh and ₹19.85 lakh, the diesel option is available at ₹16.53 lakh to ₹20 lakh (all ex-showroom).
“This year we have embarked on a new journey as we complete 25 years of excellence in India. Hyundai has entered a new segment and we aim to redefine premium travel experiences for our customers across the country. Hyundai Alcazar is the personification of our customers’ aspirations, giving them the ability to travel together with family and friends for a happy life and quality time,” SS Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL, said at a virtual launch of the vehicle.
The Alcazar will fortify the company’s leadership position in the SUV segment and perfectly complement its line-up of Venue, Creta, Kona Electric and Tucson, he said.
“Hyundai has a diverse SUV line up in India and each model offers customers a unique proposition, catering to their aspirations and varied needs. To further fortify our portfolio, we are now entering into a new segment of six- and seven-seater SUVs with the launch of the Alcazar,” he added.
