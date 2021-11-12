National

Hyundai's CSR arm extends relief material for flood-hit Chennai and its neighbouring districts

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 12, 2021

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), has announced relief measures to help the flood-affected residents of Greater Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu.

HMIF is working along with the local administration in these regions, and will distribute dry ration kits and other essential items, including bedsheets, tarpaulin and mats to 5,000 families, according to a statement.

“The relief kits are a small gesture from our side to the people of the state that has been our home in India for over 25 years,” S. S. Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

Several regions of Tamil Nadu, including areas in and around Chennai, have witnessed extremely heavy rains over the past week, disrupting normal life. The distribution of relief materials will be channelised through the local administration for faster reach, it said.

Published on November 12, 2021

