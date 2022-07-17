The Indian Air Force (IAF) has decided to shift its annual parade and flypast out of the national capital and host in Chandigarh following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea that the rest of the country should get a feel and access to government functions.

From 2006, Air Force Day on October 8 was celebrated at the Hindan Air Base, which is in the adjoining district of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Prior to that, the Palam Air Base was the choice for holding the Air Force Day celebration.

But this year, Ministry sources said, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari decided to hold Air Force Day function in Chandigarh. The venues will change every year, the sources added.

Encouraging maximum attendance

The Air Chief Marshal has also instructed the staff to encourage maximum attendance of locals to enjoy and learn about the Air Force.

Air Force top leadership, stated government sources, is also inclined to hold the flypast function in the backdrop of the famous Sukhna lake and not at the Chandigarh airbase so that more crowds can be invited to witness the air show that will have the best of the fighter jets — Rafale, Su-30 and Mirage 2000 — perform along with the aerobatic display by teams of Suryakirans and Sarangs.