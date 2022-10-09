The Indian Air Force ground personnel would now be donning a new digital camouflage uniform which was unveiled before Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, at Chandigarh on Saturday.

A decade and a half ago, the IAF changed the uniform of its pilots and support crew which they had been wearing since the 1960s. They had switched over from their traditional blue flying outfits to green suits which they wear currently. Before that, pilots were wearing light grey suits.

The new uniform made public at the 90th Air Force Anniversary celebrations, moved to Chandigarh from Delhi for the first time, and were worn by ground staff. In front of the gathering, the IAF paraded its personnel wearing the new look — brown boots, and caps.

Air Force personnel during 90th anniversary celebrations of Indian Air Force (IAF), at the Air Force Station in Chandigarh, Saturday, October 8, 2022. (PTI(

Among them were also personnel who wore round-neck black T-shirts on top of the new camouflage pants. The latest outfit will eliminate different patterns of camouflage uniform ground personnel wear, said an IAF officer.

Army’s new look

Indian Army, earlier this year, opted for a digital camouflage uniform for its personnel which is believed to be body friendly. The Army uniform differs from previous clothing since the pixelated designs have replaced the conventional organic patterns.

The makeover is part of the global trend of most militaries adopting digital camouflage uniforms which are easy to manufacture and are breathable.