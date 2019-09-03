National

IAF to induct 8 US-made Apache helicopters

PTI Pathankot | Updated on September 03, 2019 Published on September 03, 2019

The AH-64E Apache is one of the world’s most advanced multi-role combat helicopters

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will induct eight US-made Apache AH-64E attack helicopters here on Tuesday, which will give a major boots to its combat capabilities.

Officials said the induction ceremony is underway and the aircraft will be formally inducted at the Pathankot Air Force station with Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa as the chief guest.

The AH-64E Apache is one of the world’s most advanced multi-role combat helicopters, and is flown by the US Army.

“Eight of the Apache attack helicopters will shortly be inducted into the IAF, that will enhance the force’s combat capabilities,” a senior IAF official said.

The IAF had signed a multi-billion dollar contract with the US government and Boeing Ltd in September 2015 for 22 Apache helicopters.

