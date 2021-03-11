I&B Ministry makes elaborate arrangements for coverage of celebrations of 75 years of Indian Independence

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
The Central government is gearing up for elaborate celebrations to mark 75 years of India’s independence.
The Information & Broadcasting Ministry said that “Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav” would commence 75 weeks prior to Independence Day 2022 and would continue till Independence Day 2023.
“The event would be kicked off with a 25-day celebration, beginning March 12, 2021 (anniversary of launch of the Dandi March) with the launch of opening ceremony by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat and concluding on April 5, 2021 (conclusion of Dandi March),” the official statement added.
The I&B Ministry said it has drawn elaborate plans for coverage of various events of the celebrations.
“Doordarshan News and News Services Division will provide live coverage to the inaugural events in Gujarat. Subsequently Regional News Units will provide coverage to the events organised at State-level across the country. Prime time discussions and special programmes will be carried by both the organisations on the Amrut Mahotsav and a national round-up will be prepared after the launch events,” the statement added.
The Bureau of Outreach Communication in partnership with state governments will organise exhibitions across the country on the theme of 75 years of Independence.
“The main event will be inaugurated at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad by PM Narendra Modi. Subsequently, a total of thirty seven State-level exhibitions will be inaugurated by eminent personalities in the afternoon. The exhibitions will feature major landmarks of India’s struggle for independence with focus on Dandi March, Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Patel and other leaders of the movement who made sacrifices for our country,” the statement added.
Meanwhile, the Publications Division will publish books on unsung heroes of freedom movement, women freedom fighters, battles and freedom fighters from North-East India, the Indian National Army train in the Red Fort, role of press in the freedom movement among others. These publications will be brought out over a period of two years, the statement added.
