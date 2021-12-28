Ideology of hate and prejudice attacking composite culture: Sonia

The Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP of weakening the strong foundation of India by dividing people. Addressing Congress workers on the Congress’s Foundation Day, the party president Sonia Gandhi said ideologies anchored in hate and prejudice are attacking the composite culture of India.

She said the common citizen of the country is feeling insecure and afraid. “There is a reign of dictatorship in the country, bypassing democracy and constitution,” she charged.

“Electoral ups and downs are inevitable but what is enduring and lasting is our commitment to the service of all people of our diverse society,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi added that divisive ideologies anchored in hate and prejudice, which had no role whatsoever in our freedom movement, are now causing havoc on the secular fabric of our society. “They are rewriting history to give themselves a role they do not deserve. They inflame passions, instil fear and spread animosity. The finest traditions of our parliamentary democracy are being deliberately damaged,” the Congress president said.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said Christians are the new target of the Narendra Modi Government. Nothing can be more shocking than denying foreign contributions to the Missionaries of Charity, founded by Mother Teresa.

‘Suppressing charity’

“This is the greatest insult to the memory of Mother Teresa who devoted her life to care for the ‘poor and wretched’ of India,” he said.

Chidambaram, also a former Union Home Minister, said the Ministry of Home Affairs claims to have found “some adverse inputs. The MHA should put to use its Sherlock Holmes-like skills to quell communal violence and terrorist activity, not to suppress Christian charity and humanitarian work,”,” he said.