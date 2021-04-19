IEX launches cross-border electricity trading

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) on Monday announced the launch of cross-border electricity trading on its platform.

NTPC Vidyut Vypar Nigam Ltd, the trading arm of the public-sector power generator, has secured approval from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) for Nepal’s participation in the day-ahead market of IEX, the firm said in a statement.

“The South Asia region has been confronting challenges related to power demand-supply balance and the low per capita power consumption,” it said. “This is a first-of-its kind initiative for the exchanges to expand their power markets beyond India to the region towards building an integrated South Asian regional power market.”

The new development follows the notification of Cross Border Trade of Electricity Regulations by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission in 2019 and more recently of additional rules in March by the CEA.

Currently, cross-border trade with neighbouring countries for India stands at about 18 BU conducted through the medium to long-term bilateral contracts. India imports 8.7 BU from Bhutan and exports 2.37 BU and 7 BU to Nepal and Bangladesh, respectively.