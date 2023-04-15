Ahead of CBI questioning in Delhi excise case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday rubbished allegations of ₹100 crore bribes and destruction of phones and said if he is thief, then no one is honest.

Kejriwal stated that he would appear before the CBI on Sunday.

Addressing a presser here, he said, “If Kejriwal is a thief and corrupt, then no one in this world is honest.”

According to Delhi CM, “ED and CBI alleged ₹100 crore bribe was taken, over 400 raids were conducted but money was not found.”

They are torturing and intimidating people to testify against former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and me, he alleged.

Kejriwal named five persons, who were tortured but in court, withdrew their statements, claiming it to be made under trauma and pressure.

Further, Kejriwal said, Manish Sisiodia was accused of destroying 14 phones. However, of these 14 phones, four are with the ED and one with the CBI. These phones are still active and being used, he claimed

“We will file appropriate cases against CBI and ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts,” Kejriwal put out a tweet.

Clarifying on allegations of ₹100 crore used during Goa Elections, Kejriwal said, “All our vendors in Goa were searched but no money was found, because all payments during elections were made via cheques, where is the evidence, I am saying on Sept 17, at 7pm, I gave ₹1000 cr to PM Narendra Modi, will you go and arrest him. Anyone can claim to say or do anything, but we have to have evidence.”

“We are being targeted, because we gave hope to this country, PM Modi is crushing that hope,” Kejriwal charged

“In last 75 years, no party has been targeted like AAP. We have given hope to people about good education. In Gujarat , where BJP has been in power for 30 years, but not a single school, they can boast of, but in Delhi, we have overhauled education sector and government schools,” according to Kejriwal

He defended liquor policy, claiming it was a transparent policy. “They didn’t let us implement in Delhi, but in Punjab, where it was implemented, we had revenue increase by 50 per cent.”

Kejriwal, while referring to former Governor Satya Pal Malik’s interview, also levelled allegations against PM Modi.