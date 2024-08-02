A team of experts from IIT Hyderabad on Friday inspected the half-constructed buildings in the Andhra Pradesh Amaravati capital region to assess the damage done in the last five years and the strength of the structures.

As part of the inspection, the team examined the residential quarters of the legislators and the officers, among others. The committee is likely to continue inspection on Saturday too and would submit a report to the Government later.

The construction of many buildings in Amaravati was stopped midway in 2019 by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party as it decided to abandon the Greenfield capital project at Amaravati and to set up three capitals for legislature, executive and judiciary at Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool respectively.

However, after the NDA Government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, came to power in the recent elections, it decided to revive the Amaravati Capital project and requested the support of IIT experts to determine the current status of the buildings.

In the recent union Budget, the Centre promised to arrange ₹15,000 crore funds from multilateral agencies to resume the works at Amaravati. The State has already called for tenders to clear the scrub forest that grew in the region in the last five years and is planning to commence works again soon.