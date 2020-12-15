IIT-M ‘cluster’: Covid-19 cases rise to 183, overall TN count drops

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
The number of Coronavirus cases at IIT Madras has increased to 183 from around 100 on Monday. Out of the 514 students tested, 79 were reported Covid positive on Tuesday.
With this, testing has been completed. The next round of testing will be after ten days, said an update from IIT Madras.
On Monday, academic departments, including labs, and the library were shut at the IIT Madras till further notice following a spike in Coronavirus cases.
The State government has ordered Covid-19 tests at all educational institutions, working women hostels and mansions.
Meanwhile, for the first time since May 31, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu has dropped to less than 10,000 to 9,951 after 1,210 patients were discharged.
With an additional 1,132 coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours, the number of infections in the State increased to 8,01,161.
There were 10 deaths reported and 66,213 samples tested.
Chennai reported an additional 359 cases, followed by Coimbatore district with 117 infections.
All the other 35 districts reported less than 100 cases.
