IIT(H) incubated start-up develops affordable US9 masks

Usafe, a start-up at IIT(H)’s Centre for Healthcare Entrepreneurship, has developed an ‘affordable’ respirator mask that conforms to safety standards and promises to be cheaper and better than an N95 mask.

The start-up claims that the new mask offers 99.7 per cent bacterial filtration rate, which is better than the N95 standards.

The masks are priced at ₹499 a piece. What the users need to do is to change the filters (₹13 a piece) after a day.

“This is cheaper than the N95 masks. Doctors change three-four N95 masks in a day. Our mask lasts for three days. Besides, it reduces biowaste as the same mask can be used for three years,” said Saumil Sharma, an ISB alum, the company’s Co-founder and Head of Strategy.

“The innovation of reusability in US9 Respirator Mask not only reduces the recurring cost but also drastically decreases the bio-waste generated due to protective masks,” said Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT and Industries), Govt of Telangana.

The mask has been designed, developed and produced in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad.