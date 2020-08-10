IKEA launches ‘Better Living’ app for healthy homes

Add some zest to your next Zoom call
IKEA India has launched the IKEA Better Living App to enable people to live a more sustainable life at home, by following simple and everyday solutions that can help make a difference.
Customers can adapt the IKEA Better Living App actions to build their healthy homes while contributing to build a better world. These planet positive actions reiterate that a sustainable life is affordable and for everyone can make a difference.
Over 100 cashback offers as prizes are available for top 100 winners. Top 10 winners can get cash back as much as ₹10,000 per person. Currently, more than 11,000 people have started using the app and over 450 individuals have already joined the challenge. There is an organisation level challenge as well, and over 20 teams from leading organisations are taking part in the challenge.
“As the world recovers from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, we want to be a part of shaping a new normal that’s better for people and planet. We have a unique opportunity to ‘build back better’ by resetting the system, rather than just restarting it, to tackle the challenges within climate and health, all at the same time. The IKEA Better Living App is aimed towards inspiring and enabling the many people build a more healthy, happy and sustainable life at home,” says Preet Dhupar, Chief Finance Officer and Sustainability Lead, IKEA India.
IKEA Better Living App will be used as a source to engage with maximum people in order to inspire action towards a low-carbon society. For this IKEA is offering an easy way to make everyday habits more sustainable – at home or at work. Introducing the IKEA Better Living Challenge — converts sustainability tips into actions that you log in the app when you do them in real-life.
IKEA Better Living Challenge 2020 (Open) is starting August 9, is an app-based gaming action where everyone and anyone can join in and act together towards a better home and a happy planet. This will be a three-week challenge that ends on August 24.
IKEA India, part of Ingka Group opened its first retail store in Hyderabad in August 2018, followed by online stores in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune in 2019.
