IMA-Maharashtra condemns Sanjay Raut’s remarks on doctors

The Maharashtra chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has taken a strong objection to the remarks made by MP Sanjay Raut in a TV interview against doctors.

IMA (Maharashtra) in a statement said that in an interview aired on a Marathi news channel, Raut passed comments such as, “Doctors do not know anything. Compounders are better, I always take medicine from a compounder, never from a Doctor. WHO is a useless organisation.”

Raut is chief strategist of Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray and senior Shiv Sena leader.

At a state executive body meeting of the IMA(Maharashtra) held on Sunday, a resolution condemning these comments was passed unanimously. They have demanded that Raut should take back his words and tender an apology to the doctor community. All the three lakh doctors in the state, are working incessantly in the pandemic. As a duty towards humanity, doctors are working day and night, to save the lives of the citizens, the statement added.

Such disparaging, disrespectful and dishonouring comments by a respectable leader and Rajya Sabha MP have hurt the feelings of the doctors in the State. These slighting and uncomplimentary remarks have damaged the morale of the doctors who are fighting with the Covid for over four months. Without reasonable grounds, many ministers, political leaders, social workers are abusing the doctors, the statement added.