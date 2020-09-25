IMA (Maharashtra) rebukes Shiv Sena over poster on ‘Covid medications’

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: Phone outside, tablet inside
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
The Maharashtra unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has asked the State government to withdraw a poster put up by Shiv Sena, which shows some prescription medications that can be consumed for fighting COVID.
The posters have been displayed by the party under the State government’s 'My Family My Responsibility' scheme, which aims to control the pandemic through public participation.
Shiv Sena is the leading party in the three-party government in Maharashtra.
IMA (Maharashtra) in a media statement said that all prescription medicines and scheduled drugs are displayed on the poster. This is a serious violation of the Drug & Cosmetics Act of 1940, 1945. It will promote self-medication by the citizens, which may result in side effects.
Advertising these drugs are against the Centre’s policy, as prescription medicines and scheduled drugs can only be recommended by a registered medical practitioner.
Many of the medicines are shown with brand names, which is wrong and the dosages are also incorrect, the statement added.
