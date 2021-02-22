IMA questions Patanjali-Coronil’s WHO-certification claim

The Indian Medical Association has sought answers on the ‘World Health Organisation (WHO)-certified’ claim made by Patanjali’s Coronil.

In a strongly-worded statement, the IMA said, it was “shocked to note the blatant lie of WHO certification for a secret medicine launched by an entrepreneur”, especially since it was done in the presence of the Health Minister.

The WHO had tweeted recently that it had not approved or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment of Covid-19.

“..we respect pure unadulterated Ayurveda and let us not adulterate Ayurveda on the pretext of market gain” to a corporate, the IMA said, in a communication from its National President Dr JA Jayalal and Honorary Secretary General Dr Jayesh Lele.

Patanjali Ayurved Limited founder Baba Ramdev launched Coronil as the first evidence-based medicine for Covid-19. He also said it could be used as a preventive, and in treatment during and after Covid-19, the IMA pointed out.

Further claims including that Coronil had the Drug Controller General of India’s approval and a WHO-certification were made in the presence of Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, a modern medical doctor by qualification, the note said, adding that it was in violation of Acts governing doctors, preventing them from promoting any medicine.

“Being the Health Minister of the country, how appropriate and rationale is it to release such false projections in front of the whole country,” the IMA asked, listing out several such concerns.

“The country needs an explanation from the Honourable minister, the IMA said, adding that it would write to the National Medical Commission seeking an explanation to the “disrespect” shown to the code of conduct of the Medical Council of India.