IMA questions Patanjali-Coronil’s WHO-certification claim

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Indian Medical Association has sought answers on the ‘World Health Organisation (WHO)-certified’ claim made by Patanjali’s Coronil.
In a strongly-worded statement, the IMA said, it was “shocked to note the blatant lie of WHO certification for a secret medicine launched by an entrepreneur”, especially since it was done in the presence of the Health Minister.
Also read: WHO clarifies it hasn't reviewed or certified Coronil for Covid-19 treatment
The WHO had tweeted recently that it had not approved or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment of Covid-19.
“..we respect pure unadulterated Ayurveda and let us not adulterate Ayurveda on the pretext of market gain” to a corporate, the IMA said, in a communication from its National President Dr JA Jayalal and Honorary Secretary General Dr Jayesh Lele.
Patanjali Ayurved Limited founder Baba Ramdev launched Coronil as the first evidence-based medicine for Covid-19. He also said it could be used as a preventive, and in treatment during and after Covid-19, the IMA pointed out.
Further claims including that Coronil had the Drug Controller General of India’s approval and a WHO-certification were made in the presence of Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, a modern medical doctor by qualification, the note said, adding that it was in violation of Acts governing doctors, preventing them from promoting any medicine.
Also read: Patanjali’s Coronil gets Ayush Ministry certification as per WHO scheme
“Being the Health Minister of the country, how appropriate and rationale is it to release such false projections in front of the whole country,” the IMA asked, listing out several such concerns.
“The country needs an explanation from the Honourable minister, the IMA said, adding that it would write to the National Medical Commission seeking an explanation to the “disrespect” shown to the code of conduct of the Medical Council of India.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Studies have shown that dance exercises may help people cope with chronic lung problems
It’s the birth anniversary of star Indian footballer Jarnail Singh who captained the Indian team in the 1960s.
The protesting farmers’ act of planting saplings marks a high moment in the political practice of ahimsa
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...