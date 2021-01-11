IMA to partner with the govt on Covid-19 vaccine rollout

Indian Medical Association (IMA), the 3.5 lakh-strong medical doctors’ body, on Monday said it would actively participate in the Covid-19 vaccination programme being rolled out by the government.

In a statement issued here, IMA urged all its members to come out voluntarily to get vaccinated to show that the vaccines are safe and efficacious. It also said all infrastructure facilities of 1,800 branches of IMA will be available voluntarily for the vaccination programme and all its members will voluntarily serve with technical and supportive manpower.

It congratulated the Indian scientists, medical doctors and the government for bringing out two Indian vaccines against Covid-19.

“India is heading towards becoming super power with research and development in the field of modern medicine. IMA rightfully stands firm as the natural and professional stakeholder in this achievement not only in the development of the vaccine but also in delivering it,” the IMA statement said.

IMA said it stands with the scientists in endorsing the safety and efficacy of both the vaccines, so public awareness and countering myths being spread social media becomes its priority.