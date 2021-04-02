IMD elevates outlook in Bay to that of deep depression

The first pre-monsoon depression that formed over the North Andaman Sea on Friday morning is expected to intensify into a deep depression (next only to the strength of a tropical cyclone) by the same evening/night, according to an update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD located the depression about 400 km East-North-East of Port Blair; 420 km North-North-West of Phuket (Thailand); and 640 km South of Yangon (Myanmar). It is likely to move northeastwards towards the Myanmar coast, but poses no threat of direct impact to any part of the mainland Indian coast, the IMD said.

Heavy rain for Andaman Islands

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall has been forecast over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands for the next two days accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. This will be followed by isolated light to moderate rainfall for the subsequent three days ove the twin islands.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Andaman Sea on Friday and Saturday (today and tomorrow) given the outlook for squally winds (speed reaching 45-55 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr) by Friday evening becoming 50-60 km/hr gusting to 70 km/hr on Saturday morning (near-cyclonic strength).

Impact on Gulf of Mannar

Sea conditions would be ‘rough’ to ‘very rough’ (waves rising to heights of 8-20 ft) over the Andaman Sea. Strong winds (speeds reaching 40-50 km/hr) have been forecast also over the Gulf of Mannar and along and off the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coasts.

Elsewhere over land, a cyclonic circulation lies over South Assam which will trigger scattered to widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over North-East India during the next 2-3 days. Similarly, the North-South trough from North Interior Karnataka to South Tamil Nadu persists as does East-West trough from East Uttar Pradesh to Mizoram.

Heavy weather for North-East

In its forecast for today (Friday), the IMD has predicted thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (speeds reaching 40-50 km/hr) over Odisha; with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 km/hr) over the hills of West Bengal, Sikkim, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya; and with lightning at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe.

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions may prevail over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam while heat wave conditions are predicted over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Telangana and Rayalaseema since the depression will reverse the flow of easterlies from the Bay and allows in warmer north-westerlies from North-West India.