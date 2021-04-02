IMD elevates outlook in Bay to that of deep depression

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The first pre-monsoon depression that formed over the North Andaman Sea on Friday morning is expected to intensify into a deep depression (next only to the strength of a tropical cyclone) by the same evening/night, according to an update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The IMD located the depression about 400 km East-North-East of Port Blair; 420 km North-North-West of Phuket (Thailand); and 640 km South of Yangon (Myanmar). It is likely to move northeastwards towards the Myanmar coast, but poses no threat of direct impact to any part of the mainland Indian coast, the IMD said.
Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall has been forecast over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands for the next two days accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. This will be followed by isolated light to moderate rainfall for the subsequent three days ove the twin islands.
Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Andaman Sea on Friday and Saturday (today and tomorrow) given the outlook for squally winds (speed reaching 45-55 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr) by Friday evening becoming 50-60 km/hr gusting to 70 km/hr on Saturday morning (near-cyclonic strength).
Sea conditions would be ‘rough’ to ‘very rough’ (waves rising to heights of 8-20 ft) over the Andaman Sea. Strong winds (speeds reaching 40-50 km/hr) have been forecast also over the Gulf of Mannar and along and off the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coasts.
Elsewhere over land, a cyclonic circulation lies over South Assam which will trigger scattered to widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over North-East India during the next 2-3 days. Similarly, the North-South trough from North Interior Karnataka to South Tamil Nadu persists as does East-West trough from East Uttar Pradesh to Mizoram.
In its forecast for today (Friday), the IMD has predicted thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (speeds reaching 40-50 km/hr) over Odisha; with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 km/hr) over the hills of West Bengal, Sikkim, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya; and with lightning at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe.
Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions may prevail over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam while heat wave conditions are predicted over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Telangana and Rayalaseema since the depression will reverse the flow of easterlies from the Bay and allows in warmer north-westerlies from North-West India.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
Milk vendors, nomadic herders and villagers are the ears and eyes of Radheysham, recently honoured for his ...
Bharati Jagannathan’s short stories pull us into the minutiae of life of young women in the late 20th century
Delivering purpose and sustainability through the entire customer experience is one way
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...