IMD retains watch for depression in Bay by Wednesday

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
A network of cyclonic circulations and a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea has made the North-East monsoon setting even more potent than during the weekend while India Meteorological Department (IMD) maintaining a watch for a fresh tropical depression in the Bay of Bengal likely emerging out of a low-pressure area over the North Andaman Sea.
The IMD said this (Monday) morning that the ‘low’ may become ‘well-marked’ over the North Andaman Sea and adjoining South-East Bay of Bengal by Tuesday. Thereafter, it is likely to move across East-Central and adjoining South-East Bay, intensify as a depression over the West-Central Bay by Wednesday and approach the South Andhra Pradesh coast the next day.
Elsewhere on Monday, a cyclonic circulation lay over South Interior Karnataka and adjoining North Interior Tamil Nadu while another lurked over the East-Central and adjoining South-East Arabian Sea. A trough runs from East-Central and adjoining South-East Arabian Sea to the South-West Bay across North Kerala, South Interior Karnataka and North Interior Tamil Nadu.
This trough is likely to persist until tomorrow (Tuesday). Meanwhile, the IMD expects yet another ‘low’ is likely to form over East-Central Arabian Sea off the South Maharashtra-Goa coasts around Wednesday. This setting is just right to extend the influence of the North-East monsoon outside its core area of the South Peninsula into parts of North Peninsular India.
Light to moderate rainfall with isolated very heavy rainfall has been forecast over Kerala, South Coastal Karnataka and Andaman & Nicobar Islands today (Monday) and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday as the projected depression approaches its coast. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu until Thursday; over South interior Karnataka and Goa on Monday and Tuesday; over Coastal Karnataka and Kerala on tomorrow (Tuesday);and over Odisha on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Squally winds with speed of 45-55 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr may prevail along and off the Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha and North Tamil Nadu coasts on Wednesday and Thursday.
Fishermen are advised not to venture into West-Central and adjoining East-Central Bay from Tuesday to Thursday; along and off the Andhra Pradesh, South Odisha and North Tamil Nadu coasts on Wednesday and Thursday. Those out at sea in the above areas of the Bay and the Andaman Sea are advised to return to coast at the earliest.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...