IMD retains watch for depression in Bay by Wednesday

A network of cyclonic circulations and a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea has made the North-East monsoon setting even more potent than during the weekend while India Meteorological Department (IMD) maintaining a watch for a fresh tropical depression in the Bay of Bengal likely emerging out of a low-pressure area over the North Andaman Sea.

The IMD said this (Monday) morning that the ‘low’ may become ‘well-marked’ over the North Andaman Sea and adjoining South-East Bay of Bengal by Tuesday. Thereafter, it is likely to move across East-Central and adjoining South-East Bay, intensify as a depression over the West-Central Bay by Wednesday and approach the South Andhra Pradesh coast the next day.

Depression in Bay of Bengal

Elsewhere on Monday, a cyclonic circulation lay over South Interior Karnataka and adjoining North Interior Tamil Nadu while another lurked over the East-Central and adjoining South-East Arabian Sea. A trough runs from East-Central and adjoining South-East Arabian Sea to the South-West Bay across North Kerala, South Interior Karnataka and North Interior Tamil Nadu.

This trough is likely to persist until tomorrow (Tuesday). Meanwhile, the IMD expects yet another ‘low’ is likely to form over East-Central Arabian Sea off the South Maharashtra-Goa coasts around Wednesday. This setting is just right to extend the influence of the North-East monsoon outside its core area of the South Peninsula into parts of North Peninsular India.

Heavy rain, high winds

Light to moderate rainfall with isolated very heavy rainfall has been forecast over Kerala, South Coastal Karnataka and Andaman & Nicobar Islands today (Monday) and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday as the projected depression approaches its coast. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu until Thursday; over South interior Karnataka and Goa on Monday and Tuesday; over Coastal Karnataka and Kerala on tomorrow (Tuesday);and over Odisha on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Squally winds with speed of 45-55 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr may prevail along and off the Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha and North Tamil Nadu coasts on Wednesday and Thursday.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into West-Central and adjoining East-Central Bay from Tuesday to Thursday; along and off the Andhra Pradesh, South Odisha and North Tamil Nadu coasts on Wednesday and Thursday. Those out at sea in the above areas of the Bay and the Andaman Sea are advised to return to coast at the earliest.