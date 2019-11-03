Impasse continues in Maharashtra as Shiv Sena insists on 50:50 formula for Chief Minister post

The struggle for government formation in Maharashtra, between the BJP and the Shiv Sena, continued on Sunday with no major breakthrough. On October 24, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance had received a simple majority in the Assembly elections.

The Sena’s insistence on holding the Chief Minister post for two-and-a-half years is not acceptable to the BJP.

Shiv Sena spokesman Sanjay Raut told media persons today that 170 MLAs are supporting the party. The number could even increase to 175, he added without divulging more details. The Sena will talk to the BJP only on the issue of the Chief Minister’s post, he emphasises.

‘Coalition dharma’

On Saturday, Raut had said the party would follow the ‘coalition dharma’ with the BJP. This statement was ostensibly seen as a signal of easing of tension between the two, whose alliance dates back to 1989.

Since last Tuesday, talks between the allies have hit the slow lane, with the Sena insisting on the 50:50 formula, whereby its MLA will hold the Chief Minister post for half the five-year tenure. But the BJP is not willing to accede to this demand.

Crop damage

Meanwhile, leaders of both Shiv Sena and BJP toured the State on Sunday, visiting fields and assessing the crop damage caused by untimely rains. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited Akola district of the Vidarbha region.

Shiv Sena Youth President Aaditya Thackeray toured Konkan for assessing the damage to the crops and local fishery industry, while Uddhav Thackeray was in the Vaijapur area of Aurangabad district.

After his visit, Uddhav Thackeray, in an interaction with media persons, said that every affected farmer should receive ₹25,000 per hectare immediately. He did not answer questions on government formation.