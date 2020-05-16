Important for nations to work together to make world free of COVID-19: PM Modi to Trump

Water carriers turn ‘waterpreneurs’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said in times of global health crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak, it is important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make the world healthier and free of COVID-19.
The prime minister was responding to a tweet by US President Donald Trump announcing decision to donate ventilators to India, and the cooperation between the two countries in developing a vaccine to treat SARS-CoV-2.
“Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. This pandemic is being fought collectively by all of us,” the prime minister tweeted.
He said in such times, “it’s always important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make our world healthier and free from COVID-19“.
“More power to India-US friendship,” Modi wrote on Twitter.
On Friday, Trump had tweeted about the cooperation between India and the US on vaccine development and the decision of his administration to donate ventilators to India to help those critically affected by COVID-19.
“I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and @narendramodi during this pandemic,” Trump had said.
“We’re also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy,” the US President said.
On Wednesday, the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund Trust had decided to allocate Rs 3,100 crore for fight against COVID-19.
Out of Rs 3100 crore, approximately Rs 2,000 crore will be earmarked for purchase of ventilators and Rs 100 crore to support vaccine development.
