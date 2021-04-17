Impose complete lockdown in Mumbai , says Mayor

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the Maharashtra government must impose a complete lockdown as people are defying the restrictions imposed to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the State capital.

Speaking to a news agency, Pednekar said: “ 95 per cent of Mumbaikars are adhering to Covid-19 restrictions. The remaining 5 per cent of people who are not following restrictions are causing problems to others. I think a complete lockdown should be imposed looking at the current Covid-19 situation.”

Corona as ‘Prasad’

“Those returning from Kumbh Mela to their respective States will distribute corona as ‘prasad’. All these people should be quarantined in their respective States at their own cost. In Mumbai also, we’re thinking of putting them under quarantine on their return,” the agency quoted her saying.

On Friday Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the government had discussed the response to the mini-lockdown in the State and would impose a complete lockdown if people continued to defy restrctions.