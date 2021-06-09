In a blow for Congress, Jitin Prasada joins BJP

In yet another jolt to the Congress, former Union Minister Jitin Prasada, once part of Rahul Gandhi's inner circle, joined the BJP here on Wednesday. He said three generations of his family associated themselves with the Congress, but now the BJP has replaced the Congress as the national party.

He said there is no purpose in continuing with a party if it is unable to to use those who are associated with it and help the public.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal welcomed Prasada to the BJP. He said the popularity Prasada enjoys in Uttar Pradesh and his capabilities as an administrator and organiser will be used by the BJP.

Prasada saidthe important decision to join BJP was taken after a lot of deliberation. “In the last 8-10 years I have felt that if there is one party that is truly national, it is BJP. Other parties are regional but this is national party,” he said.