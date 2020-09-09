In bid for one more term, Harivansh files papers; Opposition yet to name candidate

The life of a poet with the pay of a banker
That’s the freelancer’s dream — but how often does reality match the vision?
The Opposition is struggling to find a candidate to counter JD(U) leader Harivansh who submitted his nomination papers for the post of Deputy Chairman in Rajya Sabha.
According to sources, the Congress has not yet been able to build a consensus among the other Opposition parties.
It had assigned Opposition leader in the Upper House Ghulam Nabi Azad and senior MP Ahmed Patel to talk to other Opposition parties.
The election will take place on Monday, the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Friday is the last date for submission of nomination papers.
A section of the Congress and some other Opposition parties are keen on pushing senior DMK leader Tiruchi Siva for the post.
They believe that Siva can get support from the fence-sitters such as the BJD, YSRCP and TRS and he can challenge the NDA’s candidate in the election. However, in the absence of a consensus, Congress may field its own candidate for the post if Siva decides not to fight the polls.
A senior leader in the Opposition camp told BusinessLine that the Congress had reached out to DMK leader MK Stalin on the matter.
“We believe that Siva will be acceptable for many parties who support the Centre in Rajya Sabha,” he added.
Parties like Trinamool Congress are also yet to respond to Congress’s efforts.
The thinking in the UPA camp is that Harivansh should not be allowed to win without a contest ahead of the Bihar Assembly election to claim that the Opposition is united against the NDA.
The NDA has 116 in the 245-member House and it enjoys the support of BJD, TRS and YSRCP. BSP had also supported the NDA on a number of occasions in Rajya Sabha either by abstaining from voting or by voting along with the Government. The NDA is hopeful of getting at least 140 votes for Harivansh on Monday if there is a contest.
Leader of the Rajya Sabha Thawarchand Gehlot and SAD leader Naresh Gujral were present when Harivansh submitted his nomination papers on Wednesday. BJP president JP Nadda and LJP’s Ram Vilas Paswan have proposed his name.
Harivansh’s term as Deputy Chairman ended along with his term in Rajya Sabha during the budget session. He was re-elected to the Upper House from Bihar recently. In 2018, he defeated Congress leader BK Hariprasad by 20 votes. The election had revealed the schism in the Opposition camp.
That’s the freelancer’s dream — but how often does reality match the vision?
The pandemic has got young entrepreneurs moving to places that are not the usual suspects
Think talent search and the obvious places for companies to hunt are the metros. But thanks to Covid-19, and ...
Another innovative hair-care product for those who have the cash to spare
You can meet cash needs through various loans against the asset
The firm reported strong revenue growth and its future prospects seem sound
Earnings recovery is on the cards. Diversified product portfolio and healthy balance sheet are positives, too
Focus on industrial automation and digitisation, to pay off in the long run
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...