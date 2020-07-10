Covid-19: How 'citizen volunteers' helped Chennai 'tame' the virus spread

Lambo’s new roadster is sold out even before launch
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
“Is everybody fine at home?” This is the standard question that Sridhar*, a college student, has been asking people in Nanganallur over the past three months. The aim is to check if anybody has any Covid-19 symptoms — cough, fever or sore throat.
Sridhar is one of the 17,000 college students, graduates and post graduates recruited as ‘temporary’ volunteers by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to keep a tight vigil on its citizens, as part of its Covid-19 containment strategy.
In fact, the vigorous containment strategy with the help of these volunteers appears to have helped — the number of new daily infections came down to 1,216 on Thursday from a peak of 2,393 10 days ago.
“I start the day at 7 am and finish by 2 pm,” said Sridhar, who covers nearly 100 homes every day. Volunteers are provided with ID cards by the GCC, and carry thermal scanners and pulse oximeters, he added.
There are nearly 29,000 streets in the city and each volunteer is assigned three or four streets, depending on the size of the zone.
While 12,000 volunteers are involved in every day door-to-door campaigns to detect the virus early, about 4,000 volunteers help people in home quarantine and home isolation and another 1,000 tele-volunteers are involved in contact tracing as well as helping those who are in home quarantine, said Sridhar.
The volunteers are paid ₹500 per day, said GCC Commissioner G Prakash. They act as a strong bridge at the ground level and play an important role in containing the virus spread, he told BusinessLine, adding that early detection improves the clinical outcome and prevents further spread of the virus.
After the survey, the volunteers need to enter the data in a portal with LatLong, a geographical tool, for each home. If any symptoms are reported, the back-end team picks up the information and GCC personnel are sent with a vehicle to take the suspected patient to the nearest fever camp for testing, said Prakash.
In the last three months, nearly nine lakh homes have been surveyed, with nearly 75,000 persons having one or more symptoms. About 68,000 persons have recovered and nearly 6,300 people are being monitored, said a GCC tweet.
Another 4,000 volunteers are part of FOCUS - Friend of Covid Citizen Under Surveillance. The FOCUS volunteers are distributed in 200 wards across 15 zones to monitor those under home quarantine and home isolation. These include patients as well as returnees from abroad.
Prakash said FOCUS volunteers will visit the homes under quarantine in their jurisdictions thrice a day to ensure that the persons are not violating quarantine protocols and that all essential items like groceries and medicines are provided to them. “In India, home-to-home survey and coordination is currently being conducted only in Chennai city,” he added.
With infections spreading fast in the districts, some Collectors have sought advice to replicate the successful containment strategy followed in Chennai with the help of thousands of volunteers, said Prakash.
But being a volunteer is far from easy. Many abuse them over the daily visits. They are barred from some apartments for fear of catching the infection from them, said Sudhakar*, another volunteer. This is despite the fact that the GCC has been making repeated appeals to people to cooperate with the volunteers for early detection of the virus, he said.
However, he was quick to point out, with colleges closed since March, the money is well earned despite the hardship.
*Volunteers’ names changed to protect their identity
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
New all-electric SUV coupe to be launched in 2021; this will be the 7th EV from the German luxury brand
The Head of Pininfarina, the Italian car design company, dwells upon new design dynamics evolving beyond the ...
This nicely designed laptop-tablet hybrid is for those who want to work on the go and don’t need heavyweight ...
The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of health insurance across all ages of the ...
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
₹1125 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1110109511351150 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The stock of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC) gained 4.3 per cent with above average ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...