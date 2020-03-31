In Gujarat, ‘Nizamuddin link’ to Bhavnagar cases seen

Authorities in Gujarat have traced some people in Bhavnagar district, who attended the religious meet organised by of the Tablighi Jamaat at New Delhi.

One of the persons who is believed to have attended the religious gathering at the mosque had tested positive for coronavirus and died recently.

Government concerned

Confirming the Bhavnagar connection to the Nizamuddin gathering, DGP, Shivanand Jha on Tuesday informed that the authorities at the highest level in the State have taken cognisance of the matter and are looking for similar cases.

“We are aware of this (Nizamuddin connection with Bhavnagar cases). The State at the highest level of Chief Minister has taken cognisance of the issue. The DCP-Crime and the Superintendent of Police from Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) are investigating it further. We believe that Bhavnagar has connection with it (the gathering),” Jha told media persons adding that investigations are on to find out whether there are similar instances in other parts of the State. “Further details will be shared as and when available,” he added.

Spike in numbers

Bhavnagar has allegedly seen a sudden spurt in number of coronavirus cases. The district has reported six positive cases with two deaths.

Notably, none of the cases in the district had an international travel history, while only one person had an inter-state travel history. The five are believed to have contracted the infection from local transmission.