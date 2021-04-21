National

In highest single-day spike in mortality, Maharashtra reports 568 deaths; 67,468 new cases

Updated on April 21, 2021

Mumbai reported 7,654 new cases with 62 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 568 deaths due to Covid -19 the highest ever single-day spike in the death count and recorded 67,468 new cases in 24 hours.

Patients discharged were 54,985 on Wednesday, while 32,68,449 patients have been discharged after full recovery until today. The recovery rate in the State is 81.15 per cent, while the case fatality rate in the State is 1.54 per cent.

Out of 2,46,14,480 laboratory samples 40,27,827 have been tested positive (16.36%) for Covid-19 until Wednesday. Currently 39,15,292 people are in home quarantine and 28,384 people are in institutional quarantine.

Mumbai city reported 7,654 new cases with 62 deaths, while Pune city reported 5,538 cases and 21 deaths. Nagpur city reported 5,160 cases with 32 deaths.

