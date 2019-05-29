In Karnataka, Cabinet reshuffle likely to appease members

Amid reports that a Cabinet expansion or reshuffle is on the cards in a bid to save the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government in Karnataka, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal will hold a series of meetings with party leaders and legislators in the city on Wednesday.

Venugopal, who reached here late Tuesday night, will meet Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, CLP leader and Coordination Committee chief Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and Pradesh Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao, sources said.

Venugopal will then hold a meeting with Congress ministers in the coalition government, they said, adding he will also take part in the CLP meeting scheduled in the evening.

Voices of dissent are gaining ground within the Congress in Karnataka as two of its MLAs met former Chief Minister SM Krishna at his Bengaluru residence on Sunday.

The coalition government in the southern State has been fragile since its inception, with reports of its collapse surfacing every now and then.

Venugopal’s visit to the city gains significance as the coalition leaders are planing for an expansion or a reshuffle of the Kumaraswamy Cabinet, aimed at saving the government.

Disgruntled legislators

While, Siddaramaiah on Tuesday had said it would be an expansion to fill three vacant posts, there are also reports quoting top sources in the government that some ministers may be asked to step down to make way for disgruntled legislators.