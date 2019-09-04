In Karnataka, Congress supporters take to the streets over MLA Shivakumar’s arrest

Winning nurses’ commitment in the Indian healthcare system
Motivation, morale and retention of nurses have emerged as issues of significant concern for healthcare ...
A day after the arrest of DK Shivakumar, a Congress MLA and former Karnataka Minister, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case, protests broke out in the Old Mysore districts along the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.
While Bengaluru was unaffected Congress supporters staged demonstrations and road blockades in Ramnagara, Mandya, Hassan, Chamarajanagar and parts of Mysuru. Violence broke out in some places.
According to the police, incidents of stone pelting and arson, including buses being torched, were reported since Tuesday night. Shivakumar’s home town, Kanakapura, was the worst hit with a dawn-to-dusk bandh (shutdown).
Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed for peace. “They (Congress) can protest peacefully. Maintaining law and order is the duty of the government. The Congress was part of the government that just exited office, we expect them to maintain peace,” he said.
Congress party workers in Old Mysore districts took out rallies in protesting Shivakumar’s arrest Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said Shivakumar has been arrested to ‘demoralise him and the party’.
Kharge said, “As per the rules, whenever the I-T Department and ED called, he cooperated. Is he absconding? Why are they doing this? Just to harass and mentally torture him. I condemn this.”
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said: “I pray to God that he comes out of everything. I have neither hated any one, nor have I wished bad for anyone. Law will take its course. If he comes out (of the charges), I will be happier than any one.”
Opposition leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took part in the protest in Mysuru and said he was confident that Shivakumar ‘will come out clean in the investigation’ and the nation will understand the ‘ulterior motives of the BJP’, he claimed.
Motivation, morale and retention of nurses have emerged as issues of significant concern for healthcare ...
My favourite airport: It has to be Dubai International (DXB) Terminal 2. I have travelled around the world and ...
In equity investments, 5-7 years is long term, says A Balasubramanian
The fund has outperformed its benchmark over one- , three- and five-year periods
From an energy-focussed giant to an energy-plus-consumer business play — the company has undergone a major ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...