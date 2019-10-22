In Kashmir, there is no silence even in graveyard: CPI (M) MLA Tarigami

Can’t find? Tile it
An innovative bluetooth tracker to help and find precious things like handbag, specs, keys and much more
Political leaders in the Kashmir Valley are still under arrest and the situation is far from normal after 80 days of blockade in Jammu and Kashmir. In an interview with BusinessLine, CPI(M)’s leader in the State and four-time MLA Mohd Yousuf Tarigami says despite a Supreme Court order, the administration is keeping him under arrest and no visitor is allowed at his house. The CPI(M) is approaching the Supreme Court again seeking a clarification in its order that set Tarigami free. Excerpts from the interview:
How would you describe the present situation in the State?
This is a terrible time. Everyone in this country should take note of the seriousness of the situation in Kashmir. Life is paralysed. Schools, colleges and universities are open, but without teachers and students. We have seen violence and bloodbath since 1989, but the shock and distress our population is facing now is unprecedented. The whole community, irrespective of any divisions, feels humiliated. We have stood for the country’s unity, we have faced bullets. The common people feel betrayed today. If this course is not corrected, we will have to pay a heavy price. We have to make this government accountable. Article 370 has been abrogated abruptly. The State has been dismembered. Is this the integration the BJP is claiming?
The government claims that there are no major protests and people have accepted the Centre’s decision…
Have you ever heard of protests in Tihar jail? The entire valley is like a jail now. Many of my colleagues are in detention camps or under house arrest. Young boys are languishing in jails and their parents do not know their whereabouts. There is something called fundamental rights. Shouldn’t I have the rights to express my pain? The Constitution is being violated in its entirety in Kashmir. Leading newspapers have become government gazettes. Only one political party can function and the rest of the parties will have to sit silently. People have no faith left. They are claiming normalcy. But there is no silence even in graveyard. Do not make Kashmir worse than a graveyard.
What is the impact on horticulture and tourism due to the blockades?
Guest houses and hotels have been converted into jails. Fruit crops have rotted. The carpet industry has stopped functioning. Weavers are jobless. Raw materials are not available. Lakhs of people are involved. Tourists were scared away by the administration. They were dragged out of hotels. A number of people’s livelihood is dependent on tourism. The tourism and handicraft industry functions based on internet which is not yet made available. Public transport is not functional. The government has created a lot of problems in transportation of apples and pears.
An innovative bluetooth tracker to help and find precious things like handbag, specs, keys and much more
A multi-pronged attack is needed on pollution generated from different quarters if air quality has to improve ...
MapmyIndia designs tech solutions to address the anxiety of EV drivers
How local municipalities in the country are being helped to become low-carbon, resource-efficient and ...
The past year has been quite torrid for investors, with slowing growth, geo-political tensions and problems in ...
Future Generali India’s Anup Rau sees big opportunity in under-penetration of the sector
What are ‘guaranteed’ and ‘non-guaranteed’ benefits in a life insurance policy? Also, is there any difference ...
The rupee after testing a key resistance on Friday could not appreciate further against the dollar but managed ...
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
The Catsville Le Café in Hauz Khas village, run by former software consultant Minty Sodhi, makes room for the ...
This year’s Man Booker Prize was split between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. A closer look at the ...
Through her fictional characters in her debut book Looking for Miss Sargam, Shubha Mudgal tunes right into all ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism