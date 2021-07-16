In poll push, Smriti Irani replaces Sonia Gandhi in key Rae Bareli post

BJP President JP Nadda on Friday followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cue from Varanasi the day before and hailed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s governance and management of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the State.

The ruling party’s poll blitzkrieg contains a targeted campaign to oust the Congress and the Gandhis from their pocket-borough, Rae Bareli.

Union Minister Smriti Irani, who had defeated Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in the last general elections, has replaced Congress President Sonia Gandhi as chairperson of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee in Rae Bareli, Sonia’s parliamentary constituency.

District development

The sitting MP in the district is, as per norm, appointed chairperson of DISHA by the Union Rural Development Ministry which had started the programme to monitor implementation of various Central schemes through inter-departmental coordination. Smriti Irani is in change of DISHA in Amethi and Sonia Gandhi was in charge of the same in Rae Bareli.

The DISHA composition is changed after every general elections. The procedure was followed for most Lok Sabha constituencies barring some, which included Rae Bareli. The Rae Bareli Chief Development Officer (CDO) Abhishek Goyal told reporters in Rae Bareli that the Committee had to be reconstituted. The process has been completed now.

Meanwhile, addressing a meeting of the BJP’s State Working Committee, BJP President JP Nadda said, “In Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, UP is developing on the expressway pace.

“The State was in the grip of casteism, nepotism and appeasement, but under Yogi, it has emerged as a leading State in the country,” he claimed.