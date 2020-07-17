In TN, Covid-19 toll continues

Tamil Nadu reported an additional 4,538 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the total to 1.60 lakhs. With 3,391 patients discharged, the number of active cases in the State was 47,782.

On Friday, 48,669 samples were tested..

The number of deaths due to the virus increased by 79 to 2,315.

In Chennai, there was an addition of 1,243 cases to take the total infected to 83,377.

Among other districts, Madurai reported the highest addition of 263 infections followed by Tiruvallur (220), Chengalpattu (125), Coimbatore (141), Dindigul (163), Kancheepuram (110), Kanyakumari (151), Thanjavur (117), Theni (175), Thiruvannamalai (145), Tirunelveli (119), Thoothukudi (189), Tiruchi (100), Vellore (183), Villlupuram (113) and Virudhunagar (196). The rest of the number of cases was distributed among other districts.