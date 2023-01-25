The newly-built Dr B R Ambedkar Secretariat of Telangana will be inaugurated on February 17, 2023. 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, JDU National President Lalan Singh and Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar are invited for the inauguration.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, along with top officials, has inspected the works on Tuesday. 

After failing to convince the Union Government to hand over the Polo Grounds in Secunderabad for the construction of a brand new Secretariat, the Chief Minister had decided to build one after demolishing the old Secretariat on the banks of the Hussain Sagar.

“After the inauguration of the Secretariat, a public meeting will be organised at the Parade Ground in Secunderabad in the afternoon,” Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy has said.

M K Stalin, Hemanth Soren and Tejashwi Yadav will also attend the public meeting.

