Include us in the committee to solve farmer agitation: CAIT

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has urged the government to include the apex body of Indian traders in the committee to be constituted on direction from the Supreme Court for resolving the famers’ agitation.

In a letter written to Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Commerce and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, CAIT national president BC Bhartia and secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said that the body should be included while suggesting names of the organisations of stakeholders to the apex court, the CAIT said in a statement on Thursday.

The traders’ body said the farm laws are not connected with the farmers alone, but also have a close connection with several other stakeholders who are dealing in various items required by the farmers — from sowing of the seeds, cultivation of the farmland and finally taking crops to the end consumers. This supply chain plays an important role in the farming, and therefore has a vital bearing of the farm Bills. As such an opportunity to represent crores of traders should be given to CAIT as a member of the said committee.

The ongoing farmers protest has entered its 22nd day and has already disrupted the supply chain to a considerable extent, which is going to have a definite impact on the supplies of the material including essential goods, medicines and items of daily use as required by the people in general, the CAIT statement said.

