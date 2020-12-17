Include us in the committee to solve farmer agitation: CAIT

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Cryptomic: Breathe in chemicals-free, clean air
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has urged the government to include the apex body of Indian traders in the committee to be constituted on direction from the Supreme Court for resolving the famers’ agitation.
In a letter written to Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Commerce and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, CAIT national president BC Bhartia and secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said that the body should be included while suggesting names of the organisations of stakeholders to the apex court, the CAIT said in a statement on Thursday.
ALSO READ: Form panel to resolve farmers’ issues: SC
The traders’ body said the farm laws are not connected with the farmers alone, but also have a close connection with several other stakeholders who are dealing in various items required by the farmers — from sowing of the seeds, cultivation of the farmland and finally taking crops to the end consumers. This supply chain plays an important role in the farming, and therefore has a vital bearing of the farm Bills. As such an opportunity to represent crores of traders should be given to CAIT as a member of the said committee.
The ongoing farmers protest has entered its 22nd day and has already disrupted the supply chain to a considerable extent, which is going to have a definite impact on the supplies of the material including essential goods, medicines and items of daily use as required by the people in general, the CAIT statement said.
ALSO READ: SC seeks Centre’s reply on pleas seeking removal of protesting farmers from Delhi borders
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Helps in buying option that is not costly, yet has good chance of profitability
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Lee Child and his brother, Andrew, on moulding the new Jack Reacher book together and keeping editors and ...
Young singers from farming families are using their mighty pens, trained vocal cords and the power of the ...
Author John le Carré thrived on espionage, in every sense of the word. A fan pays tribute to the man who ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...