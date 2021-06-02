Increasing demand for digital connectivity spurs growth of data centres

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Chennai's data centre capacity is expected to grow by 2.5 times to 133 MW by 2023 owing to demand from cloud players, as per a JLL report titled ‘2020 India Data Center Market Update’.
“Chennai is expected to remain as a leading data centre destination due to its strategic location, four cable landings and reliable power supply. The city witnessed 16 MW absorption in 2020 primarily driven by demand from cloud players. The key data centre hubs of Ambattur and Siruseri are expected to add 79 MW during 2021-23. Cloud players prefer high quality, scalable data centre facilities offered by the operators. The presence of IT/ITeS, BFSI and manufacturing sector is also expected to drive demand” said Siva Krishnan, Managing Director - Chennai & Coimbatore, JLL India, in a press release.
Also read: India’s wireless teledensity, Internet subscribers grow manifold in last 6 years: TRAI
As the data centre landscape continues to evolve, the industry is expected to grow exponentially to reach 1,007 MW by 2023 from 447 MW. With the growing reliance on digital connectivity, demand is likely to ramp up further due to the imminent roll out of 5G, IoT-linked devices, data localisation and cloud adoption.
Mumbai and Chennai are expected to drive 73 per cent of the sector’s total capacity addition during 2021-23, while other cities like Hyderabad and Delhi NCR are emerging as new hotspots. Robust pre-commitments by global cloud players in the established markets of Mumbai and Pune continue.
“India’s data centre industry is expected to add 560 MW during 2021-23 leading to a real estate requirement of 6 million sq ft. The supply addition will be complemented by densification of racks and servers, sustainable energy sourcing and use of indigenous resources. Various policies and reforms brought in by the Government to turn India into a ‘Global Data Hub’ have provided necessary measures to achieve this goal,” said Samantak Das, Chief Economist and Head of Research & REIS (India), JLL.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...