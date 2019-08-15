Independence Day 2019: Here are the highlights form PM Modi’s speech

Addressing the nation on the 73rd Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about various issues ranging from the removal of Article 370, triple talaq, simultaneous elections to India becoming an open defecation free country. He talked about the economy, and how the government is looking at infrastructure to drive the economy. He also spoke about India’s fight against terrorism.
Here are the highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation:
- ‘One nation, One constitution spirit’ has become a reality after scrapping of provisions of Article 370 and India is proud of it.
- ‘Population explosion’ causes new challenges for coming generations, central and state governments should launch measures to deal with it
- There is a ‘huge’ scope for improvement in tourism sector, everyone should visit at least 15 tourist destinations within India by 2022.
- Chief of Defence Staff to ensure coordination and provide effective leadership to three services will be created.
- Discussions should now be held on ‘One Nation, One Election’, it is imperative to make the country great.
- India can become a 5 trillion dollar economy in the next five years.
- We have decided to invest Rs 100 lakh crore in infrastructure building.
- India does not want to wait too long for incremental progress. A high jump is needed, our thought process has to be expanded.
- Our aim is to reach among first 50 nations in ‘ease of doing business’.
- ‘Jal Jivan’ Mission to make drinking water available to all households announced, govt will spend Rs 3.5 lakh crore for it
- GST brought to life the dream of ‘One Nation, One Tax’. India has also achieved one nation, one grid in energy sector.
- Scrapping of triple talaq will help Muslim women live a better life; the decision should not be seen through political prism.
- India is strongly fighting against those supporting terrorism.
- India is not the only target of terrorism in the region — countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have also been affected.
- If 2014-19 was an era to fulfil people’s needs, the time since 2019 is about meeting aspirations and dreams
- Peoples trust in us have given us new strength, the 2019 mandate shows that hopelessness has given way to hope among masses
- Every effort made to remove corruption and black money is welcome; these are menaces that have ruined India for 70 years
- Goverment should have minimal role in people’s lives
- Let our people have the freedom of pursuing their own aspirations, let the right eco-system be made in this regard
- India will soon become open defecation free country