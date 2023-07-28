India has achieved its installed electric capacity from non-fossil fuel sources, nine years ahead of the target of 2030. The country has set the bar even higher through updated targets, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Today, India is one of the top 5 countries in the world, in terms of installed renewable energy capacity, he said in his virtual address at the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Minister’s Meeting being held in Chennai. “We have also set a target of attaining Net Zero by 2070,” he added.

India continues to collaborate with partners through alliances, including International Solar Alliance, CDRI, and the Leadership Group for Industry Transition, he added.

India, a megadiverse country, consistently has been at the forefront in taking action on biodiversity conservation, protection, restoration, and enrichment. Through the Gandhinagar Implementation Roadmap and Platform, we are recognising restoration in priority landscapes impacted by forest fires and mining, he told the G20 gathering.

“Our oceans support the livelihoods of over three billion people across the globe. They are a crucial economic resource, especially for the Small Island States, whom I prefer to call Large Ocean Countries. They are also home to extensive biodiversity. Therefore, responsible use and management of ocean resources is of vital importance,”

Protecting oceans and biodiversity

“I look forward to the adoption of G20 High-Level Principles for a Sustainable and Resilient Blue and Ocean-based Economy. I also call on the G20 to work constructively for an effective international legally-binding instrument to end plastic pollution,” he said.

“Protecting and caring for Mother Earth is our fundamental responsibility. Today, it has taken the shape of climate action because this duty was ignored by many for a very long time. Based on India’s traditional knowledge, climate action must follow Antyodaya. We must ensure the rise and development of the last person in the society,” he said.

My remarks at the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministerial Meeting. @g20orghttps://t.co/xeRPaRF8xB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2023

Countries of the Global South are particularly impacted by climate change and environmental issues. “We need enhanced action on commitments under the UN Climate Convention and the Paris Agreement. This will be crucial in helping the Global South fulfil its developmental aspirations in a climate-friendly way. India has led the way through its ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions,” the Prime Minister said.

India’s initiatives for conservation

India recently launched the International Big Cat Alliance for conservation of seven big cats of the planet. It is based on learnings from Project Tiger, a pioneering conservation Initiative. As a result of Project Tiger, 70 per cent of the world’s tigers today are found in India. We are also working on Project Lion and Project Dolphin, he said.

India’s initiatives are powered by people’s participation. Mission Amrit Sarovar is a unique water conservation initiative. Under this mission, more than 63,000 water bodies have been developed in just about one year. This mission is implemented entirely through community participation, and aided by technology.

The Catch the Rain campaign has also shown excellent results. To conserve water, more than 2,80,000 water harvesting structures have been constructed through this campaign. In addition, nearly 2,50,000 re-use and recharge structures have also been constructed. All this was achieved through people’s participation and focused on local soil and water conditions.

“We have also effectively utilised community participation in the Namami Gange Mission for cleaning the river Ganga. This has led to a major achievement in the reappearance of the Gangetic Dolphin in many stretches of the river. Our efforts in wetland conservation have also borne fruit. With 75 wetlands designated as Ramsar sites, India has the largest network of Ramsar sites in Asia,” he said.

In India, environment-friendly actions by any person, company, or local body will not go unnoticed. It can now earn them green credits under the recently announced “Green Credit Programme”. This will mean that activities like tree plantation, water conservation, and sustainable agriculture can now generate revenue for individuals, local bodies and others.

“We should not forget our duties towards mother nature. Mother nature does not favour a fragmented approach. She prefers “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” - One Earth, One Family, One Future,” the Prime Minister said