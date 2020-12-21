India adds 24,300 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Around 24,300 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active infections in the country to 3,03,639. During the same period, 25,709 people recovered from the infection, while 333 persons succumbed to it.

Though there are around 10.56 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 in India, 9.61 million have already recovered. The death toll from Covid-19 so far is 1,45,810.

Kerala (6,263 cases) and Maharashtra (3,940) reported the highest number of daily cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), over 9 lakh Covid-19 tests were carried out in the country since Sunday morning.